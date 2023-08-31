Carmel-by-the-Sea's September fun is looking just beachy

What to Know The House & Garden Tour will happen on Sept. 9; tickets are on sale now

The Sandcastle Contest is Sept. 16

Looking to October: That famous pumpkin roll, where pumpkins are rolled down Ocean Avenue, happens on the Saturday before Halloween

NAMING A NON-BEACHY TIME IN CARMEL? It's just not possible, considering that the Pacific-snug hamlet is home to one of the best-known stretches of soft sand in all of the Golden State. But this sand is not so golden as it is white or even creamy; you might call it sort of vanilla-y, if you were feeling a little purple with your prose, and you wouldn't be totally in error. Admired alongside those twisty cypress trees, another icon of the area, and a beach buff can feel rightly dazzled. So the idea of being in this beautiful spot while a line-up of creatively fashioned sandcastles come together, all in the spirit of fun and friendly competition? It sounds like the perfect way to spend the final Saturday of summertime.

THE SANDCASTLE CONTEST... is returning to that white, or, er, creamy stretch of sand on Saturday, Sept. 16. The local chapter of the American Institute of Architects is in on the surf-close high jinks, and judge buttering-up, of the non-money variety, may take place. But you say you're in the mood to see other sorts of structures around the area, some of the exquisite homes that dot the charming streets of the charming burg? Be in Carmel-by-the-Sea on Saturday, Sept. 9 for the 28th Annual Carmel House & Garden Tour. The exquisite, window-wonderful Sea Glass House is one of the featured estates, as are several other local gems. Tickets? They're on sale now.