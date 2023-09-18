Video shows brazen carjacking as thieves steal Aston Martin from Conn. home

Police are looking for the carjackers who assaulted a Westport man and stole his Aston Martin on Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe the carjackers targeted the victim and followed him home.

Police officers responded to Bayberry Lane around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

They said the resident pulled into the garage after returning home and two people went into the garage, assaulted the resident, pulled the person from the car and stole the Aston Martin.

On Monday, police released Ring video from the garage that shows the brazen carjacking. It shows two masked men walk in after the Aston Martin pulls in, confront the driver, then pull him from the luxury vehicle and drive off in it.

The resident suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, police said.

Authorities think the carjackers arrived in a dark blue BMW, which was seen leaving the area along with the stolen blue Aston Martin. The two vehicles were last seen heading north on Route 8.

Police have not located the Aston Martin and said the BMW was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (203)341-6080.

Police also encourage residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911.