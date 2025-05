Authorities say they've captured three more of the 10 escapees who broke out of a New Orleans jail

Authorities said Monday they have captured three more of the 10 escapees who broke out of a Louisiana jail this month.

One of the men was arrested in Baton Rouge by local police and two others were arrested in Walker County Texas by officials there, Louisiana State Police posted on the platform X.

Two more inmates remain on the lam, state police said.

Authorities have been scouring New Orleans for the men after they escaped in an audacious May 16 jailbreak. The men yanked open a faulty cell door inside a jail, squeezed through a hole behind a toilet, scaled a barbed-wire fence and fled into the coverage of darkness.

The inmates’ absence wasn’t discovered until a morning headcount, hours after they bolted for freedom.

City and state officials have pointed to multiple security lapses in the jail.

Louisiana authorities named the latest inmates who were recaptured as Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald.

Officials in New Orleans announced 10 people broke out of an Orleans Parish jail early Friday morning. One inmate was captured and 3 officials were suspended.

Many of the men were originally in the New Orleans jail, awaiting sentences or trials, for alleged violent crimes including murder.