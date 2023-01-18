Storm-Battered Capitola Wharf Could Be Closed for a Year

The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday.

Towering waves battered the popular beachside town's wharf earlier this month, ripping off wood planks in parts and completely wiping out a chunk in the middle of the wharf's span.

Capitola Boat and Bait, one of the businesses located at the end of the wharf, made the closure announcement on social media, saying it hopes the yearlong timeline is "the worst case scenario."

"We are heartbroken for both the employees and customers," the business wrote in an Instagram post. "We have received so many heart-warming messages from our customers, we appreciate all of you guys."

In addition to Capitola Boat and Bait, neighboring Wharf House Restaurant will also remain closed while the wharf is fixed.

David Morris, the general manager at Capitola Boat and Bait, said the damage is "heartbreaking," especially after having completed renovations last year.

"We just got the news from the city last night that we’re looking at more than a year before we’re rebuilt and operational again," he said. "It’s going to be a long journey."

Morris started a GoFundMe to raise money for workers who will have to find other jobs. He will also host a fundraiser on Feb. 4 for them.

"To help support the employees we have working for us and for the Wharf House because they’re out of work, too," he said.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Capitola area on Thursday during his tour of areas hit hardest by the recent storms.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will travel to areas impacted by the recent extreme weather in California," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "Stops include the Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, where storms have caused severe floods and landslides."