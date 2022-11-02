Nancy Pelosi

Capitol Police Had a Camera Feed of Pelosi's Home During Attack, But No One Was Monitoring It

The camera is one of about 1,800 that the Capitol Police have the ability to monitor at the Capitol complex and around the country.

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

The camera is one of about 1,800 at the Capitol complex and around the country that the Capitol Police have the ability to monitor. The Washington Post first reported no one was actively watching the camera feed when the break-in occurred early Friday morning.

Pelosi's home is monitored full time when she is there, however. “She is the mission,” one of the sources told NBC News.

Capitol Police have around 2,300 employees, which could limit the agency's ability to monitor all of its feeds, including those at the homes of protectees when they aren't there. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked.

This article tagged under:

Nancy PelosiCapitol policePaul PelosiPaul Pelosi Attacked
