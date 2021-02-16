Cannabis Workers Now Eligible for Vaccine

Marijuana industry workers have been on the job during the pandemic, and now they can join the line for a vaccine.

This is a move that comes as the California Teacher’s Association is releasing new ads calling for vaccines for all educators.

The change in the state vaccine allocation guidelines is raising some eyebrows.

Cannabis industry workers are now in Tier 1A, which means they can now get vaccinated. The United Cannabis Business Association advocated for the change. It says cannabis workers are providing medicine and should be prioritized.

The operator of Berner’s on Haight said he understands the frustration with the vaccine rollout but his staff deserves protection.

He said his staff has daily contact with hundreds of people in the store and at homes during delivery. And in an industry that can’t offer touchless payment, people have to use cash.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we’re in line to get vaccinated, and we’re deemed essential so we should be able to get vaccinated and make sure any staff is protected,” said Shawn Richard of Berner’s on Haight.

Not everyone agrees. Some school board members tweeted that the decision doesn’t make any sense.