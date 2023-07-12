Canine adventures in Carmel-by-the-Sea: Here's where to trot with your best pal

What to Know Carmel-by-the-Sea is famous as a Fido-doting destination

You can find restaurant tips and places to visit with your tail-wagging bestie on the Visit Carmel-by-the-Sea site

Pup parents can also peruse a variety of hound-welcoming hotels, including the celebrated Cypress Inn

STORYBOOK CITIES? They do exist, in the whimsical realm of animation, in the terrific yarns we grew up with, and, if we know where to look, at a few special points around California. One Golden State village that has long possessed a fairy tail, er, tale reputation is Carmel-by-the-Sea, that cottage-lined, gallery-gorgeous charmer. But it wouldn't be a fairy tale, er, tail stay in the ocean-close community without your pup along. This is, after all, a spot that is sweet on Spots, Fidos, and Fifis, too. How strong is Carmel's canine-centered aura? So very strong: You can find a page devoted to pups, one that is helmed by the all-knowing Visit Carmel-by-the-Sea team. And while other city websites might have a helpful line or even a paragraph devoted to pooches, the storybook burg goes in-depth on the topics of where to walk, places to dine, and, of course, the stayover scene, too, as well as great tips and important rules.

CYPRESS INN... is one famous pet-embracing hotel, and you're bound to see furry guests enjoying the lobby with their humans pretty much throughout the day. The local landmark was co-owned by animal advocate Doris Day for many years, and her enduring love for our four-legged friends is palpable throughout. Other places around town you may want to trot by? Mission Trails Park — look for "37 acres of California Coastal native vegetation," so pretty — and the shops of the Carmel Business District, where your bestie just may score a surprise snack. Even if a store doesn't have nibbles at the ready, spying other sweet sights around town, like the Fountain of Woof drinking fountain, is part of the fairy tail. And we do mean "fairy tail," for strolling this fairy-tale-ish hamlet with your shaggy sweetie can feel rather cinematic. For all of those know-before-you-go doggie to-dos, leap by this page as you and Rover plan to rove on by Carmel-by-the-Sea.