New billboards paid for by the Canadian government are popping up around the state — including in South Florida — with warning messages regarding U.S. tariffs.

NBC South Florida's Chopper6 flew over the billboard off of Interstate 75 at the Miramar Parkway exit on Thursday. It reads, in capital letters: "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill," and changes to, "Tariffs are a tax on hardworking Americans."

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said her country paid for ads on digital billboards along key highways in red states, NBC affiliate WESH reported. The billboards have also been seen in Central Florida.

“We are launching ads in the US to make sure all Americans know that tariffs are taxes on everything they buy,” she said in a post on X on March 21.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

President Donald Trump upended long-established global trading relationships by announcing import duties on goods coming from Mexico, Canada and China, as well as levies on all steel and aluminum imports, because of what he sees as unfair trade deficits that the U.S. has with a number of its largest trading partners.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he was imposing a 25% tariff on all automobiles entering the U.S.

Small business owners in Vermont said they've already felt the effects.

Canada said two weeks ago that it would impose 25% tariffs on more than $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation, in addition to the 25% counter-tariffs Ottawa slapped on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods on March 4.

And it appears the back-and-forth will continue. Trump threatened Thursday to impose "far larger" tariffs on the European Union (EU) and Canada if they work together to combat trade tariffs.

Tariffs or customs duties are a tax on products purchased from abroad, and they are used by practically all countries