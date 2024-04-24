Calling all ‘Lost Boys': Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's free movies return in June

What to Know Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk FREE Movies on the Beach

June 14 through Aug. 9, 2024

"The Lost Boys," the 1987 classic that was filmed in part around the boardwalk, opens the series on June 14

DON YOUR LEATHER JACKET — you may need it even on a cool June night in Santa Cruz — and throw your favorite saxophone cassette into your neon-hued Walkman: "The Lost Boys" is swooping back to a storied stretch of sand that is, to many devoted fans, no less than LostBoyville. We are, of course, vamping over the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, a venerable seaside playland known for its old-timey attractions — the Giant Dipper, the famous wooden roller coaster, is turning 100 in 2024 — and tasty, gooey, melty, sugar-dipped treats. And, yes, a certain band of vampires who shot to the cinema stratosphere back in 1987 and stayed there thanks to repeat at-home viewings and numerous revival screenings. The boardwalk has paid big-screen tribute to Michael, Sam, and the other enduring characters of "The Lost Boys" with past showings, but be cheered, "Lost" lovers: The film is kicking off the 2024 Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk FREE Movies on the Beach outdoor film series.

JUNE 14 is the date for the filmed-at-the-boardwalk favorite and a blanket is allowed (or, yep, a low-back chair). There will be more fun flicks after "The Lost Boys" fly away, including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on July 26 and "The Goonies," another water-adjacent adventure, on Aug. 9. As with sweet summers gone by, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will sparkle with uplifting activities and events during the warmer months, including activities inspired by the film "The Endless Summer" on July 12, Mornings in the Plaza, and Evenings on the Colannade. And the Giant Dipper, one of the oldest and most adored roller coasters in the country, will enjoy a centennial celebration on May 18, with other special happenings and offerings "rolling" out on select summer dates.