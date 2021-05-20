California's First Mountain Coaster Opens at Alpine Slide Big Bear

California's first and only mountain coaster is open as of Wednesday, when Alpine Slide Big Bear revealed the Mineshaft Coaster, its newest attraction.

The mountain coaster is built directly into the mountainside, and allows riders to control the speed of the ride - which can reach up to 30 mph - with handbrakes on the side of each cart.

The steel track of the coaster stretches over one mile, spanning several acres over the mountain with "dips, twists, hairpin turns, tunnels, bridges and 360-degree corkscrews," according to a news release. Each cart can fit one to two people.

"It's the perfect remedy for families that have been cooped up for months," said Alpine Slide Big Bear Manager Julie Eubanks in the release. "We anticipate lots of pent-up up demand for a thrill ride of this caliber."

The Mineshaft Coaster joins Alpine Slide Big Bear's other attractions, which include the summer-only Alpine Slide double waterslide, a go-kart track, miniature golf and winter-only snow tubing.

Alpine Slide emphasized that the recreation area will continue to follow all the necessary CDC guidelines, and stated that the "the safety and health of Alpine Slide's guests and staff is first and foremost the company's top priority."

Passengers on the Mineshaft Coaster must be over 54 inches tall to ride alone, but guests 38 inches and above may ride as a passenger with a driver 18 years or older that is over 54 inches tall. The ride costs $20 per person per ride for those taller than 54 inches, and $10 for children between 38 and 54 inches.

The ride will operate daily from now until June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. midweek and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. After June 5, Mineshaft Coaster shifts to summer hours, which are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The Mineshaft Coaster has so much character from start to finish. There are too many features to list," Eubanks said. "You're going to have to try it out first hand to experience all the thrills."