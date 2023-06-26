Bay Area families mourn loss of loved ones who died in separate accidents in Hawaii

Several Bay Area families are grieving over the recent and sudden deaths of loved ones all with eerily-similar circumstances.

Each drowned in separate incidents in Hawaii within the past month.

A 77-year-old woman died after snorkeling in Hawaii earlier this month, according to officials.

Judith Elizabeth Bailey was pulled from the water at Po‘ipū Beach Park in Kauai on June 19 and transported to a local hospital where she later died, officials said.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted Judith in distress in a lagoon area off the beach, officials said. She was pulled out of the water and said to be conscious and alert.

Paramedics transported her to Wilcox Medical Center, but she did not survive, according to officials. As of last Thursday, autopsy results were still pending.

"We are saddened to report this death of another visitor," Kaua’i Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said in a statement. "We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water."

Her oldest son Colin Bailey said family members want the public to remember Judith as much more than “the latest victim.”

He said his mother was a compassionate longtime nurse who in recent years ministered the elderly as well as those in hospice care and often supported grieving families.

“She was a devoted church goer at Saint Jude’s in Cupertino,” said Colin. “Dedicated member of Steven's Ministry helping people cope with grief from losses such as the death of a loved one.”

Colin also said his mother was cautious snorkeling, but with no warning signs, the waters at Poipu Beach caught her off guard.

“Deceptively calm. They are almost seductively calm,” said Colin. “And, in fact, local people know quite well, as we learned in the aftermath of my mother’s passing, that the shallow waters can be quite treacherous.”

Treacherous waters is the way the brother of 36-year-old Lucas Charles Ivor described the conditions when Lucas drowned off Tunnels Beach in Kauai's North Shore on June 9.

Adam Ivor showed Luke’s snorkel, pointing out it keeps water and air out when the flap closes and without fins or life jacket, the surf and swell were too much.

He said his family's tragedy will remind others to be extremely careful in the Hawaiian waters.

Similar sentiments were expressed by friends of 49-year-old Steven Phan whose death while snorkeling in Nanakuli on June 1 got national coverage.

Phan and his new bride had their rental car and belongings stolen during the rescue attempt.

The three incidents do drive home the need for caution, especially in waters that seem so inviting, but can leave behind shared grief and condolences.

“We know what you’re going through,” said Colin. “And wish you the best.”