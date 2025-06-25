California violates civil rights with transgender student athlete policy, federal officials rule

Federal officials have ruled that California’s Department of Education violated civil rights by allowing transgender athletes to compete against biological females.

The U.S Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights found the state’s education department and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) were in violation of Title IX, a civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the state’s policy of allowing men to “steal female athletes' well-deserved accolades and to subject them to the indignity of unfair and unsafe competitions.”

“The Trump administration will relentlessly enforce Title IX protections for women and girls, and our findings today make clear that California has failed to adhere to its obligations under federal law. The state must swiftly come into compliance with Title IX or face the consequences that follow,” Mahon said Wednesday.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires schools to ensure equal opportunities for girls, including in athletic activities, but federal officials say California has actively prevented this equality of opportunity by “allowing males in girls' sports and intimate spaces.''

Federal officials said they proposed a resolution agreement so the state can voluntarily change its practices within 10 days before the U.S. Department of Education takes enforcement action and begin proceedings with the Justice Department.

To be compliant with the federal rules, the state will have to rescind any guidance on transgender athletes provided to local school districts. California will also have to store female athletes all individual records, titles, and award to reach a resolution.

If the state doesn't come to an agreement with the Trump administration, billions of dollars in federal funding could be at risk. The withdrawal of funding could have a significant impact on California's infrastructure and education programs, such as school lunch and teaching training.

California receives billions of dollars in federal funding for its education system. This money supports a wide range of programs, from special education to school lunch programs, teacher training, and more. The actual withdrawal of all federal funds would be a catastrophic financial blow to the state's educational infrastructure, significantly impacting students and schools across California.

While the withdrawal of funding is a severe measure and often a last resort, it is a legally available and potent tool for the U.S. Department of Education to ensure compliance with Title IX.

In response, “It wouldn't be a day ending in `Y' without the Trump administration threatening to defund California,'' a spokesperson for the governor’s office responded to the findings in a statement. “Now Secretary McMahon is confusing the government with her WrestleMania days -- dramatic, fake and completely divorced from reality. This won't stick.''

Newsom's office also pointed out that California is one of 22 states that have laws requiring transgender students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. AB 1266 was passed in 2013 and signed

into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Among 510,000 NCAA student-athletes, only about 10 are transgender, according to the governor's office.

Equality California, LBGTQ+ advocacy organization, called the findings "a dangerous distortion of Title IV," calling on the state to reject the federal government's demands.

"This isn’t about fairness in sports and never has been — it’s about a federal administration weaponizing civil rights laws to target transgender students and force California to comply with their hateful anti-transgender agenda,' the organization's Executive Director Tony Hoang said in a statement.