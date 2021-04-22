Cal State and UC School Systems Will Require Vaccinations Once FDA Provides Full Approval

The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced Thursday that they will both require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement, however, will not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

The universities' vaccination requirement will take effect upon that "full approval'' occurring or the beginning of the fall semester, whichever is later. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna are both in what is known as Phase 3 Efficacy Trials and could apply to the FDA for full approval of the vaccines at any time.

Breaking: The @calstate and @UofCalifornia will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, pending full approval of one or more vaccines by the @US_FDA. https://t.co/0RKcoJEBXu — The CSU (@calstate) April 22, 2021

CSU and UC officials said the planned requirement will be discussed with faculty and student representatives, along with labor groups. But they opted to announce the planned requirement Thursday so all members of the campus community can start arranging to get vaccinated before the fall term begins.

Both university systems are expected to allow for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.

"Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than 1 million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the

country,'' CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement. "Consistent

with previous CSU announcements related to the university's response to the

pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families

and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start

of the fall term.''

UC President Michael V. Drake added, "Receiving a vaccine for the

virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves,

their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the

pandemic to an end.''