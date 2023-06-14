California State Parks Week is here to remind us to embrace uplifting adventure

What to Know California State Parks Week is June 14-18, 2023

THE MEMORABLE NAMES... of our California State Parks can be the first things to sweep you away, stoke your imagination, and have you reaching for your sunglasses, hiking boots, and map. Tule Elk State Natural Reserve is one magnificent moniker, as is Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park. And Red Rock Canyon State Park boasts a handle so alluring, and chromatic, that the mere thought of standing by all of those ruddy formations has us in a whirl. The Golden State is, in short, long on landmarks of the most natural and notable varieties, and so many of them can be found within our state parks. Perhaps you regularly call upon one or two while road-tripping, but California State Parks Week, which is flowering over five festive days, invites us to look further while also considering the many ways a state park can lift us, unite us, and help us to look more deeply at the world.

BOTH IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL EVENTS... are part of the happening, which is now in its second year. Each day of the week, which runs from June 14 through 18, has an intriguing focus. "Nourish Your Health and Well-Being" is the June 15 theme, and events include kayaking on Lake Tahoe at Ed Zberg Sugar Pine Point State Park and a virtual demo called "Gold Rush Cooking" (if you guessed that Columbia State Historic Park would be featured, you know your regional history). A virtual Cuyamaca Rancho State Park video is all about delivering nature to people, wherever they happen to be. To peruse all of the offerings, pore over this site now. Happy California State Parks Week, wherever and whenever you may roam, from Tule Elk to Red Rock and way, way beyond.