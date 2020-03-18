California State Parks Temporarily Close All Campgrounds to Slow Coronavirus Spread

The California State Parks announced Wednesday they are temporarily closing all campgrounds to support California's efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches will remain open to the public. "Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing," the State Parks communicated in a press release.

California State Parks Temporarily Closes All Campgrounds in the State Park System: Non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails and beaches remain open. Read the release here: https://t.co/49hJFQeJV4#Covid19 #Coronavirus #CAStateParks pic.twitter.com/b7CarbM82Q — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) March 18, 2020

Activities such as guided tours and large events have been cancelled and visitor centers and museums at the parks have been closed. However, restrooms will remain open.

"State Parks is monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully and is committed to following the state’s updated policy on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the press release stated.