California School for the Deaf Celebrates Historic Football Season

After coming up short last season, the California School for the Deaf football team achieved its goal in emphatic style this year.

The Riverside Cubs defeated Faith Baptist of Canoga Park 80-26 on Nov. 18 to win the eight-man California Interscholastic Federation football championship -- the first in the school's history. The Cubs finished the season undefeated, taking care of some unfinished business from last season.

The win came year after the Cubs lost their only game of last season, 74-22 against Faith Baptist in the title game. It marked the school's first championship in any sport in its nearly 70-year history.

The community celebrated the team's historic season with a parade. Players carried the coveted CIF title game plaque on the campus, high-fiving cheering fans.

"Having the community here to celebrate them is just such a proud moment for all of us here," said activities director Kimberly Davis. "It's a very important day for all of us, especially for the deaf community."

CSD-Riverside was led in the title game by Trevin Adams, who accounted for 400 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Adams staggering offensive display included 202 yards on the ground. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.