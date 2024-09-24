California

Gov. Newsom signs bill banning the use of cellphones during school hours

Assembly Bill 3216, known as the Phone-Free School Act, would require every school district, charter school, and county office of education to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting the use of phones by July 1, 2026.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Unrecognizable male student text messaging on mobile phone while being on a break in the classroom.
Getty

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a bill that restricts the use of smartphones on school campuses in California.

Assembly Bill 3216, known as the Phone-Free School Act, would require every school district, charter school, and county office of education to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting the use of phones by July 1, 2026.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school," said Newsom in a press release.

According to the bill, students will be allowed to use their phones in case of an emergency, or a “perceived threat of danger." Newsom had also signed a law in 2019 granting districts the authority to regulate student smartphone access during school hours.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A survey released by the Pew Research Center found that 72% of high school and 33% of middle school teachers reported cell phone distractions as a major problem. Another study provided by Common Sense Media showed that 97% of students used their cell phones for at least 43 minutes during school hours.

Earlier in August, Newsom sent a letter to school districts, urging them to restrict students’ use of smartphones on campus.

“Every classroom should be a place of focus, learning, and growth,” Newsom said in his letter. “Working together, educators, administrators, and parents can create an environment where students are fully engaged in their education, free from the distractions on the phones and pressures of social media.”

U.S. & World

Retail 59 mins ago

Kmart's blue light fades to black with the shuttering of its last full-scale US store

NWSL 2 hours ago

For the first time, White House welcomes National Women's Soccer League championship team

The new law makes California the fifth state in the country with a cellphone use ban.

This article tagged under:

California
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us