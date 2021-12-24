California Provides Free COVID-19 Tests to Residents. Here's How to Learn More

COVID-19 cases are on the rise yet again thanks to the omicron variant. Los Angeles County saw nearly 10,000 new cases on Christmas Eve, and that's before families gather for Christmas.

One of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID, and protect those who may be particularly vulnerable if they catch it, is to make sure you're COVID-free by getting a COVID-19 test.



California provides free tests to every resident. The state has information about when to get tested, what to do if you test positive, and where to go to get a test at this website.

Visit covid19.ca.gov/get-tested to learn more.