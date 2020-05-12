California

California Fighter Jet Flyover Will Salute Frontline Workers: Where and When to Watch

Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets will fly over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California in honor of health care workers and first responders.

By Jonathan Lloyd

144th Fighter Wing

Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will be part of a California-wide flyover Wednesday in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The F-15C Eagle jets with the guard’s 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno will take off at 10 a.m. The pilots will fly over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Southern California and parts of the Central Valley before returning to Fresno.

The flights include low passes at some locations, including the Capitol building, Governor's Office of Emergency Services and California Highway Patrol Academy.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 9 hours ago

WATCH: Fauci Says Virus Treatment Unlikely By Start of School Year

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Boeing CEO Says Pandemic Could Force a Major Airline Out of Business

Residents can watch from their homes. Here's where and when to expect the flyover. Times are subject to change. Scroll down below the map for detailed flyover locations.

10 a.m.: Takeoff from Fresno

10:05 a.m.: Reedley/Selma

10:11 a.m.: Madera

10:16 a.m.: Merced

10:31 a.m.: Sacramento

10:43: Richmond/Oakland

10:56 a.m.: San Jose

11:02 a.m.: Monterey

11:45 a.m.: Los Angeles

11:56 a.m.: Return to Fresno

12:21 a.m.: Fresno/Clovis

Fresno County Sheriff's Office 

Fresno Police Department 

Community Regional Medical Center 

VA Central California Health Care System 

Fresno City Fire Department Station 5 

Fresno City Fire Department Station 11 

Fresno City Fire Department Station 11 

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center 

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center 

Community Medical Providers Medical Group 

Valley Children's Hospital 

Clovis Community Medical Center 

Adventist Medical Center - Reedley 

Adventist Medical Center - Reedley 

Adventist Medical Center - Reedley 

Madera Community Hospital 

U.C. Merced Medical Facility 

Mercy Medical Center Merced 

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services 

Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center 

California Highway Patrol Academy 

State Capitol 

Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center 

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center 

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center 

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center 

O'Connor Hospital 

Regional Medical Center of San Jose 

Dominica Hospital 

Watsonville Community Hospital 

Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula 

Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula 

Beverly Community Hospital 

Whittier Hospital Medical Center 

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital 

Kindred Hospital Paramount 

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach 

St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach 

Torrance Memorial Medical Center 

Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1 

Los Angeles Fire Department 

Memorial Hospital of Gardena 

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Century Station 

Community Hospital of Huntington Park 

Community Hospital of Huntington Park 

This article tagged under:

Californiacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us