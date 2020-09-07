National Forests in California to Close Due to Extreme Fire Threat

National Forests in California are set to close Monday due to extremely dangerous fire conditions throughout the state that will likely get worse with the arrival of strong winds this week.

The closures at eight locations begin Monday at 5 p.m.

Southern California forests affected by the closure include Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Los Padres National Forest and Cleveland National Forest. A fire that started Sunday in Angeles National Forest grew to more than 4,000 acres Monday morning. East of San Bernardino, another fire that started at a gender reveal party Saturday ballooned to 7,300 acres and forced thousands of evacuations.

"The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously," said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire."

Stanislaus National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Forest also will be closed. On Sunday, more than 200 people were airlifted by helicopter to safety after a fire blocked a road at a campground in Sierra National Forest.

Restrictions were also imposed on national forest lands throughout the

state that were not ordered to close. U.S. Forest Service officials said all ignition sources, such as campfires and gas stoves, will be prohibited across national forest system lands in California.

Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests throughout

the state will also be closed until further notice.

Dry conditions and triple-digit heat were locked in across much of California during Labor Day weekend. In Southern California, strong wind gusts are expected to arrive Tuesday through Wednesday, making already brutal fire conditions even worse.

Through August, CAL FIRE reported more than 6,000 wildfires that burned more than 1 million acres in California. The staggering numbers are due largely to several complexes of fires in the Greater Bay Area.