California Mobilizes National Guard Amid Concern Over Unrest

By Don Thompson

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mobilizing 1,000 members of the National Guard over concerns of civil unrest ahead of President Donald Trump leaving office.

State officials also Thursday erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other temporary and permanent barriers.

The California Highway Patrol is refusing to issue permits for rallies at the Capitol.

The moves come as the FBI and others warn of the potential for nationwide civil unrest before or during next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Other states including Oregon and Washington also have deployed the National Guard. The Guard also has been placed at the U.S. Capitol, which was attacked last week by Trump supporters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGavin NewsomCapitol Riot
