California Leads the U.S. in $1 Million Home Sales: Report

While rising home prices are a nationwide phenomenon, a new report reveals that California leads in the nation in million dollar home sales.
According to a report by the Inspection Support Network, more than one in five homes sell for over $1 million in the Bay Area.
The Inspection Support Network ranked home sales in 2020 and the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara area topped the nation with 61% of homes, selling for $1 million or more.
San Francisco's Metro Area, which also composed of Oakland and Berkeley was ranked second with just under half the sales in the seven-figure territory. While Los Angeles’ Metro Area was third at 27%.
Then San Diego came next at fourth with 19%. Seattle rounded out the top five with nearly 15% of home-sales passing the $1 million mark.
