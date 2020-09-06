power outages

California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency For 2nd Day in a Row, Tells Residents to Prepare for Blackouts

By Shahan Ahmed

California's Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency Sunday, warning residents to prepare for blackouts and advising them to conserve energy, repeating an action CAISO took on Saturday.

Stage 2 means, "The ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."

"Consumers should prepare for outages," CAISO said in a tweet. "Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions."

Thousands of residents in Southern California remained without power Sunday, as a record-breaking heat wave blanketed the region and fires burned across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom urged conserving energy to avoid blackouts Sunday afternoon.

About 47,500 Southern California Edison customers were without power Sunday evening, according to Reggie Kumar of SCE.

