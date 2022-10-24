An estimated 23 million Californians are expected to receive an inflation relief payment of at least $200 between October and January.

The first round of direct deposit payments started going out Oct. 7 and will continue through this Tuesday.

The second round of direct deposit will begin Friday and continue in November.

The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund — a direct response to inflation taking a toll on Americans' wallets, especially in the California, where gas is over $6 per gallon and every day grocery items cost more than ever before.

Gas prices are too high.



23 million Californians will be receiving up to $1000 starting TOMORROW.



This will be the largest state tax rebate in the country. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2022

Eligible Californians will receive $200 to $1,050, depending on tax filing status and income.

The first round of prepaid debit cards were mailed out Monday and some Californians can expect to receive those beginning Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of California's current timeline for payment disbursement.

When Will I Receive My Debit Card in the Mail?

If you received a Golden State Stimulus payment:

Eligible Recipients Expected Mailing Date Californians with last name beginning with A to E Oct. 24, 2022 to Nov. 5, 2022 Californians with last name beginning with F to M Nov. 6, 2022 to Nov. 19, 2022 Californians with last name beginning with N to V Nov. 20, 2022 to Dec. 3, 2022 Californians with last name beginning with W to Z Dec. 4, 2022 to Dec. 10, 2022

If you did not receive the Golden State Stimulus payment or have changed your bank account information since filing your 2020 tax return:

Eligible Recipients Expected Mailing Date Californians with last name beginning with A to L Will be announced after Nov. 7, 2022 Californians with last name beginning with M to Z Will be announced after Nov. 21, 2022 Californians with last name beginning with N to V Nov. 20, 2022 to Dec. 3, 2022 Californians with new banking information since 2020 taxes Dec. 17, 2022 to Jan. 14 2023

Will I Still Receive a Direct Deposit If I Haven't Gotten it Already?

The short answer — yes. But it depends on a few factors.

Californians who received a Golden State Stimulus check should receive a direct deposit by Tuesday, Oct. 25.

If you did not receive the Golden State Stimulus, but are still eligible for the inflation relief payment, you should see the direct deposit between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14, according to the state,

Millions of Californians can look forward to some relief. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

Who is Eligible for the Payment?

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of payment amounts, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Joint Filers

Adjusted Gross Income Payment With Dependent Payment Without Dependent $150,000 or less $1,050 $700 $150,000 to $250,000 $750 $500 $250,000 to $500,000 $600 $500

Head of Household Filers

Adjusted Gross Income Payment With Dependent Payment Without Dependent $150,000 or less $700 $350 $150,000 to $250,000 $500 $250 $250,000 to $500,000 $400 $200

Other Individuals