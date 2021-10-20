CalTrans is offering cold, hard cash for volunteers who cleanup a highway in some California counties.

Whether Adopt-a-Highway volunteers clean up litter as individuals or in a group, they can earn up to $250 through the new Clean California pilot program.

"Since July, Caltrans has collected nearly 2,500 tons of trash and made more than 600 conditional job offers as part of the program," Caltrans boasted about the program in a news release.

How to Apply:

Those who would like to volunteer can call 866-ADOPTAHWY (886-236-7824) or apply online at CleanCA.com.

Counties where you can clean up:

Butte

Colusa

El Dorado

Glenn

Imperial

Nevada

Placer

Sacramento

San Diego

Sierra

Sutter

Yolo

Yuba

Note: The program is expected to expand statewide in coming months.

Here's what CalTrans requires volunteers submit the following information after the clean-up to receive the money:

Date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures.

There is a limit to one payment a month.