CIF Cancels State Basketball Championship Games Due to Coronavirus Spread

All California Interscholastic Federation basketball championship games have been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

The CIF announced the decision Thursday morning. The cancellations include regional finals games scheduled for Thursday and state finals set for Friday and Saturday in Sacramento.

"While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else," CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in a statement.

Peole who already purchased tickets for the Friday and Saturday games at Golden 1 Center will be offered refunds at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online via ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California public health officials have determined that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.

The cancellations follow similar decisions by other high school, college and pro sports organizations over coronavirus pandemic concerns. The Pac-12 joined other major conferences in shutting down their championship basketball tournaments.

"The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice," conference officials said in a statement Thursday. "This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

UCLA and USC had been scheduled to play quarterfinal games Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.