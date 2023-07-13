California heat wave: Death Valley could record hottest-ever temperature on Earth

NOAA scientists say last month was the hottest June ever recorded. If current heat trends hold, July could earn the same title as well.

In California, many people are keeping an eye on Death Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service believes the Furnace Creek Location in Death Valley could get to 130 degrees or possibly 131 degrees on Sunday. If this happens, it will be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

However, there’s been some dispute on that being the hottest day ever recorded. The Guinness World Record marked 134 degrees in that same spot back in 1913.

The anticipation and the heat are both building but many will just have to wait and see what happens on Sunday.

Cinthia Pimentel explains more in the video above.