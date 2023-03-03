bright spot

California Great Grandma Learns Her New Great Granddaughter Is Named After Her

Millions of social media users are touched by a viral video that captured the moment a 90-year-old great grandmother learned a new great granddaughter was named after her.

By Helen Jeong

A 90-year-old California great grandmother is a new Internet sensation after millions of social media users from around the world watched the video of her meeting her new great granddaughter, who was named after her.

The sweet moment shows Leanna Ferrante breaking the news to grandma, Barbara Jean Boes, that she decided to name her first child after her. The baby girl, Mia Jean Ferrante, is Boes’ 17th great granddaughter.

“It was so exciting,” Boes recalled. “I was so happy I got teary-eyed.”

For Ferrante, naming her first child after her beloved grandmother was a natural decision.

“Grandma has been such a huge part of my life,” explained Ferrante, who said her parents set up a granny flat to move Boes in decades ago. “Grandma Barb is such a wonderful, wonderful person. It’s special for everybody else to see how wonderful she is.”

Ferrante hopes her new daughter will grow up to emulate the love and joyfulness that Boes has been sharing with the world.

“I hope my baby girls will grow up to be just as loving, kind and wonderful as grandma,” Ferrante said.

Boes expressed her wishes for the three-month-old great granddaughter.

“If [Mia Jean] turns out exactly like her mom -- perfect!”

