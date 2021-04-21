Some Californians Will Soon See Golden State Stimulus Payments. Here's What to Know

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a $9.6 billion spending deal earlier this year aimed at aiding some of those hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes $600 to $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income individuals — money that some Californians can expect to see soon.

The first payments were expected to go out in mid-April.

Here’s what to know about the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Who gets a check?

About 5.7 million people who earn less than $30,000 per year would get one-time payments. Those getting the $600 payments include households that received the California earned income tax credit in 2020.

Immigrants and others who lack Social Security Numbers but have Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITIN), income below $75,000 and were ineligible for recent federal payments would get $600 — boosted to $1,200 if they also qualify for the California earned income tax credit.

The agreement widens Newsom’s original proposal in January for a Golden State Stimulus plan by also providing $600 to households in the CalWORKS public assistance program, who would receive the money by mid-April.

Do I qualify?

If you’ve meet the following criteria, you qualify.

You filed your 2020 taxes.

You’re either a CalEITC recipient or an ITIN filer who made $75,000 or less (total CA AGI).

You’ve lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

You’re a California resident on the date the payment is issued.

You’re not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent.

Click here for a complete list of qualifications.

When can I expect to see the money?

It depends on when your 2020 tax returned was filed and processed.

If you filed your tax return between Jan. 1 and March 1: You will receive your stimulus payment beginning after April 15.

Direct deposits: Allow up to 2 weeks

Paper checks: Allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for mailing

If you filed your tax return between March 2 and April 23: You will receive your stimulus payment beginning after May 1.

Direct deposits: Allow up to 2 weeks

Paper checks: Allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for mailing

If you file your tax return after April 23:

Direct deposits: Allow up to 45 days after your return has processed

Paper checks: Allow up to 60 days after your return has processed

Note: Some payments may need extra time to process.

How much money will I get?

You can use the chart below to determine whether you'll receive a $600 or $1,200 payment.