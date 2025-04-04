Trump Administration

Gov. Newsom asks international trade partners to exempt California exports from tariffs

"California is not Washington, D.C.," the governor said as the state braces for inflation

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new plans Friday to distance the state of California from President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, asking his staff to pursue “strategic relationships" with international trading partners to exclude state's products from their own retaliatory export tariffs.

“Donald Trump’s tariffs do not represent all Americans,” he said in a video posted on social media. “And on behalf of 40 million Americans that live in the great state of California … our state of mind is around supporting stable trading relationships around the globe."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

According to the plan, Newsom hopes to:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Support job creation and innovation in industries reliant on cross-border trade.
  • Promote economic stability for businesses and workers impacted by federal trade disruptions.
  • Safeguard access to critical supplies, such as construction materials needed for recovery efforts following the devastating Los Angeles firestorms.

It’s not clear which trade partners the announcement is directly referring to and what direct next steps Newsom’s administration will take. 

According to Article I, Section 10, Clause 2 of the Constitution, states do not have the authority to independently negotiate or make global trading deals regarding tariffs. As additionally outlined in Article 1 Section 8, only the federal government reserves the right to do so.

news

Price hikes, layoffs and import fees: How car giants are reacting to Trump's tariffs

Personal finance

20 items and goods most exposed to price shocks from Trump tariffs

Trade with Mexico, Canada and China is vital for California’s economy. Last year, almost half of the state's imported goods came from the three nations, totaling $203 billion in trade. The three countries buy an additional $67 billion worth of exported goods from California. 

Mexico and Canada dodged the latest round of retaliatory tariffs, however, China now faces fees upwards of 54%.

Twenty-five percent automotive tariffs will still apply to all three.

California imported $491 billion worth of goods in 2024, the most of any U.S. state. California exported an additional $183 billion, the second most behind Texas.   

“California leads the nation as the #1 state for agriculture and manufacturing — and it’s our workers, families, and farmers who stand to lose the most from this Trump tax hike and trade war,” Newsom wrote Friday. “To our international partners: As the fifth largest economy in the world, the Golden State will remain a steady, reliable partner for generations to come, no matter the turbulence coming out of Washington. California is not Washington, D.C.”

Analysis by the Yale Budget Lab found tariffs will most likely result in a 2.3% increase in overall inflation across the coming year. That includes a 2.8% increase in food prices and an 8.4% increase in automotive prices – a roughly $3,800 annual increase in prices for the average American family.

During Newsom’s governorship, the state has signed 38 international trade agreements with 28 partners. 

Industry in Los Angeles is already bracing itself, starting at the Ports of LA and Long Beach

“Overall, this is bad for the American consumer, American business and for the port complex here in Southern California,” Seroka said, adding the ports process some 40% of the nation’s imports and 30% of the exports. 

Currently one in nine SoCal residents are employed through the port, including those in the shipping, logistics, transportation and warehousing industries. 

“Whether you're on the docks, or you're a forwarder and broker in our community, fewer containers mean less jobs here around the port,” he explained.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationGavin Newsom
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us