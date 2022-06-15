A Rancho Cordova man was fired recently after he mistakenly set up gas prices far below the current standard price in California, SFGate reported.
Several customers went to a Shell gas station in town on June 9 to find gas prices at only 69 cents a gallon.
John Szczecina, the former manager on duty at the time of the incident, accidentally placed the decimal point in the wrong place when trying to set the correct price of $6.99 per gallon.
Szczecina's mistake cost the gas station a total of $16,000.
The average gas price in the Bay Area as of Monday ranged from $6.47 in Solano County to $6.68 in Marin County, AAA data showed. Among the region's three major metro areas, San Francisco had the highest average price at $6.64, while San Jose and Oakland both were at $6.55.
Here are a few tips to help save money at the pump:
- Use a gas-finding app that locates stations with the lowest prices.
- Pay with a gas credit card.
- Plan trips in advance for the most efficient route; Google Maps and other travel apps can assist.
- Drive the speed limit and minimize idling time.