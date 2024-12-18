Did you buy gas in 2015? You may be entitled to a settlement payment, but time is running out

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday reminded eligible Californians who purchased gas in 2015 to submit a claim soon for payment in the state’s antitrust settlement.

Earlier this year, Bonta announced a $50 million settlement with Vitol, Inc. SK Energy Americas, Inc., and its parent company SK Trading International over price gouging allegations.

Customers who purchased gasoline between Feb. 20 and Nov. 10, 2015 in the following counties may be eligible for a payment:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

Kern

Ventura

Santa Barbara

San Luis Obispo

Imperial

Claims must be submitted online by Jan. 8.