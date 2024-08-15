California Fall Color, the beloved foliage-tracking site, has a fresh look

What to Know California Fall Color traces where leaves are changing color around the Golden State

Users submit sightings and share photos from August through January

The peaks of the Sierra enjoy colorful leaves before summer concludes while the deserts generally experience change around the holidays

FOLIAGE FANS, REJOICE: Since it began in 2009, California Fall Color has been the trusted site for leaf-peeping road-trippers around the Golden State. With users sharing up-to-date sightings about specific locations, and eye-catching photos, too, it is easy for an autumn-obsessed adventurers to pinpoint where to visit and when. Of course, urgent calls of "Go Now!" also have a way of prompting a fall fan to take to the highways without delay. But like the changing of the leaves, California Fall Color has also undergone a change: This time, the site has had a refresh, all to offer "improved navigation" to users as well as other helpful features.

A COLORFUL NEW LOGO... is one fetching addition to the site, which is overseen by editor and outdoor journalist Lara Kaylor. Ms. Kaylor began overseeing the popular blog, which boasts the catching tagline "Autumn Happens Here, Too" when founder John Poimiroo retired in 2023. Heading into 2024, fans of California Fall Color can look forward to lots of fantastic photos and tips submitted by users as well as the fall color map, which features leaves in different shades to indicate various foliage stages around the state. "CFC has been serving its audience with amazing information for 15 years," Kaylor said. "We hope the new look not only helps with navigation, but highlights and elevate the beautiful photography the site is known for."

HAPPY 15TH, CALIFORNIA FALL COLOR: Check it out now, or as August deepens and the first thrilling reports begin to trickle in from leaf peepers around the Eastern Sierra.