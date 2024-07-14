California deploys dozens of officers to Republican National Convention in Wisconsin

California has sent 61 law enforcement officers to Wisconsin to provide support ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The request for the additional support had been planned since May and was coordinated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Service.

Officers from Bakersfield, Fresno and Long Beach police departments and 40 members of the California Highway Patrol are being deployed to Milwaukee.

“Public safety transcends party lines. California is proud to support our law enforcement colleagues in Wisconsin during this important political event. Working together, we are helping to provide a safe and secure environment for all participants at the Republican National Convention," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers will work alongside local, state and federal law enforcement. Responsibilities include crowd management, traffic control and providing public safety.

“It is critical we support our law enforcement colleagues in Wisconsin and the safety of participants at this significant event," said Nancy Ward, Cal OES Director. “California’s peace officers are well-trained and experienced in handling large-scale events, and we are confident in their ability to enhance the security operations in Milwaukee.”

The city of Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention beginning Monday, July 15 to 18.