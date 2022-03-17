California College Professor Sues Students After Midterm and Final Exams Are Posted Online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online.

David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.

"Defendants infringed Berkovitz’s exclusive right to reproduce, make copies, distribute, or create derivative works by publishing the Midterm Exam and Final Exam on the Course Hero Website without Berkovitz’s permission," the lawsuit says.

"Defendants knew or should have known that their acts constituted Copyright Infringement,” it says.

The suit, filed March 10 in U.S. District Court for Central California, does not identify any of the defendants.

Berkovitz said in the lawsuit that his midterm and final exams, which were administered online because of the coronavirus pandemic, can be accessed only by students currently in the class.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.