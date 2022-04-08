return to office

California Bill Would Shorten Workweek

By Elizabeth Campos and Stephanie Magallon

Shannon Fagan | The Image Bank | Getty Images

As people return to the office after two years of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some California lawmakers are pushing a change to the workweek.

Assembly Bill 2932, would shorten the workweek from 40 to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees and it would make employers pay overtime to those who work more than four days a week.

The bill was introduced by Cristina Garcia, a Democrat representing parts of Los Angeles County.

In addition, the bill specifies that regardless of a reduced workweek, employers must not reduce employees' pay rate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports supporters of the bill say "it adapts working life to the transformation brought on by the pandemic," and those opposed to it say it will negatively affect the economy.

