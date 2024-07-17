California bill on silicosis safety measures abandoned as cases rise

After a joint investigation by NBC4 I-Team and Telemundo 52 Investiga revealed that doctors are now calling silicosis “an emerging health concern” in our communities, a state bill proposal aimed at tracking shops not complying with new regulations is now off the table.

Those in favor of the state bill said it was a way to hold shops accountable and keep workers safe.

But the assemblyperson who authored the bill tells the I-Team some state regulators were not “receptive” to the idea.

Health experts say cutting, sawing and crushing stone countertops can expose workers to silica dust, which can cause silicosis. In engineered stone, experts say the concentration of silica can be as high as 99%, compared to natural stones which contain as little as 3% silica.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last December, Cal OSHA created emergency “temporary” rules for shops cutting engineered stone slabs. The rules require the use of water during the cutting process to prevent silica dust from becoming airborne and mandate specific air-purifying respirators for employees.

Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, who represents California’s 43rd District, explained to the I-Team why she withdrew the bill focused on engineered stone workers and the shops they work in across California.

“The solution that this bill proposed was to create a licensing system where product manufacturers could only sell engineered stone to licensed fabrication shops,” said Rivas. “Licensing would ensure that workers are properly trained and work in a safe environment without a risk of contracting silicosis."

Rivas said state agencies previously involved in contributing to the bill were not supportive, leading her to withdraw it with only weeks left in the current legislative session.

“In my final meeting with state agencies and the administration, there was a lot of pushback due to the cost of this system,” Rivas told the I-Team. “They seemed to think it was too complex, but when I asked for feedback, they did not offer any specific solutions.”

The NBC4 I-Team and Telemundo 52 Investiga introduced viewers to workers diagnosed with silicosis, including former shop worker Gustavo Reyes-Gonzalez, who was diagnosed with the disease at age 30 and received a lung transplant last year.

As of July 10, 2024, the California Department of Public Health confirmed 167 cases of silicosis related to engineered stone, including at least 13 deaths. Of these cases, 100 are among Los Angeles County residents.

We contacted state regulators who Rivas said opposed moving forward with the bill.

Cal/OSHA and the State Public Health Department told the I-Team and Telemundo 52 Investiga that they do not comment on pending legislation.

The Department of Industrial Relations said it is taking strong action to protect workers from these hazards and will get back to us on their efforts.

As we reported last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has allocated funds this year to help educate workers and the public about silicosis, but Rivas says that’s not enough because this is a statewide problem.