CalFire releases photo of person sought in connection with 10 Freeway fire

By Staff Reports

Fire damage is viewed beneath the 10 Freeway.
Getty

On Saturday, CalFire released an image of a person of interest in the fire that damaged the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. 

The fire, which was deemed to be arson, sparked a week ago on Nov. 11 at around 12:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, Caltrans, city officials and other agencies have been working to assess the damages and work on repairing the highway.  

The closure of the 10 Freeway has caused delays and an increase in traffic in the downtown LA area. 

The freeway is expected to reopen by Tuesday Nov. 21, according to Caltrans. 

The suspected arsonist was described by Cal Fire as a man about 6 feet tall, about 170 to 190 pounds and between the ages of 30 and 35. 

He was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, grey shoes, a green scarf, a backpack and a knee brace on his right knee. 

He may possibly have a burn on his left leg, Cal Fire said.

For more details on the ongoing repairs to the 10 Freeway visit fixthe10.ca.gov

