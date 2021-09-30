Cal State University Accepts Early Applications for Fall 2022 Admissions

All 23 California State University campuses, including 10 in Southern California, will begin accepting early applications for admission to the fall 2022 term starting Oct. 1.

Freshman, transfer, graduate and international students interested in attending any CSU campus can apply online at the university's application portal: Cal State Apply.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CSU campuses in the Los Angeles area include: Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Channel Islands, CSU Dominguez Hills, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach and CSU Northridge.

Applying early is encouraged as there will be high demand, especially for CSU's most in-demand campuses, most of which will stop accepting applications after November 30.

The fee to apply to each school is $70; however, CSU officials said they expect that about half of this year's undergraduate applicants will qualify to have the application fee waived based on income criteria.

Due to COVID-19, the university has temporarily suspended the use of ACT/SAT examinations in determining eligibility for all campuses for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Created in 1960, CSU is the largest system of four-year higher education schools in the country, and half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Each year, the CSU awards nearly 129,000 degrees -- meaning one in every 20 Americans with a college degree is a graduate of the CSU system.

In the spring of 2021, CSU campuses awarded a record number of 132,617 degrees.

CSU also offers the best value in higher education, with one of the lowest tuition fees in the nation and robust financial aid totaling more than $4.5 billion per year.

Roughly 80% of all CSU students receive some type of financial aid, and 60% of undergraduates receive grant and scholarship financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition.

Learn more at the Cal State Apply website.