CA Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Fill Senate Seat Vacated by Kamala Harris

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will be appointed to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, sources confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Tuesday.

The appointment would make Padilla, a Democrat, the first Latino from California to be in the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Tuesday morning via video news conference and social media.

"His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country. I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator," Newsom said in a tweet.

Padilla, 49, became California Secretary of State in January 2015. He previously served in the California State Senate (2006-2014) where he chaired the Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Communications.

In 1999, at the age of 26, Padilla was elected to the Los Angeles City Council to represent the same east San Fernando Valley community where he grew up. 

Padilla's parents emigrated from Mexico and settled in the community of Pacoima, where his father worked as a short order cook and his mother cleaned houses, according to his official website.

Padilla graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

