NASA

Buzz Aldrin Flight-to-Moon NASA Jacket Sells at Sotheby's Auction for $2.8M

Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin
Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP

Buzz Aldrin's jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby's, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby's.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NASA Coverage:

NASA Jul 20

NASA Aims for Late August Test Flight of Giant Moon Rocket to Kick Off ‘Artemis' Lunar Program

NASA Jul 12

NASA's New Telescope Shows Star Death, Dancing Galaxies

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NASABuzz Aldrin
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us