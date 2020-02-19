Buttigieg to Trump: My Marriage Never Involved ‘Hush Money to a Porn Star’

Pete Buttigieg continued his public feud with Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday following remarks the conservative talk show host made about the presidential hopeful’s sexuality and husband.

Speaking at a CNN town hall, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor turned controversial comments made by Limbaugh — in which he openly wondered whether Americans were ready to elect a gay man who was “kissing his husband on the debate stage” — back at both Limbaugh, who has been married four times, and President Donald Trump, who has been married three times.

“The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values?” Buttigieg said Tuesday night.

“I mean, I’m sorry, but one thing about my marriage is, it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse with him or her,” Buttigieg, who has been married to his spouse, Chasten, since 2018, said to applause.

