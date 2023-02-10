lax

Bus Crashes With Plane As it Was Being Towed for Maintenance at LAX

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bus collided with a tug that was pulling a plane for maintenance at LAX, leaving at least 5 people injured Friday night.

The incident was reported at 10 p.m.

An airbus plane was being towed to a remote part of the airport when an airfield bus pulled in front of the plane, according to LAX.

At least five people were being treated at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One person was reported to have been aboard the plane but was not injured.

Services at LAX were not interrupted.

This article tagged under:

lax
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us