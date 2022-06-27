7 Hospitalized, 3 in Critical Condition After Bus Overturns in Crash Near LAX

A commmuter bus with over 20 passengers inside collided with a semi-truck near LAX on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene of the crash, where the bus could be seen on its side in the middle of the road.

The LAFD and the El Segundo fire and police departments responded to the crash, which took place at 8:25 a.m. at 2310 East Imperial Highway, near Aviation Boulevard.

According to El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee, information from the early investigation suggests the bus clipped the parked truck while it was off-loading some equipment, causing the bus to overturn.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital, Lee said. It is not yet clear if he was inside or outside the truck when he was hit.

One passenger on the bus had to be extracted from the crash and was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There were seven people hospitalized in total, and three of them were critically injured, including the driver of the semi-truck. A total of 13 other people had minor to moderate injuries but were not transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by El Segundo police.

The CHP issued a Sigalert for the area, and expected lanes to be closed for at least 4 hours.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas Street are closed due to an injury traffic collision. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. All traffic lanes will be closed for several hours. — El Segundo Police (@elsegundopd) June 27, 2022

