Burn survivor reunites with team that saved his life

A man who was involved in a crash in 2021 reunited with the medical team that saved his life.

In December of 2021, Jackson Gutierrez was involved in a fiery crash in Newport Beach.

Gutierrez had to get both his legs amputated due to his injuries from the crash. He also suffered severe burns and a traumatic brain injury.

Gutierrez said he had to go through intense physical therapy to learn to walk again. He said the crash was a pivotal moment in his life.

"It's given me a new sense of purpose, and a new sense of what path to go down in life," Gutierrez said. "I think that kind of, before I was in sort of an uncertain time and I didn't really have a direction. I didn't really know where I was going or what I was gonna do."

He is now studying psychology at Texas A&M university and he hopes to connect with others who have had similar experiences.