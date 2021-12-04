Torrance

Burglars Targeting Torrance Homes, Asian-Americans

By City News Service

Police lights
Getty Images

Torrance police warned the public to beware of burglars who appear to be targeting victims of Asian descent. 

The burglaries have occurred in recent weeks in town homes in gated communities in the central and eastern areas of Torrance, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He described the victims as homeowners of Asian descent who own businesses outside the city. Those victims may have been followed home from work and kept large quantities of cash at home. 

The suspects are described as three to four people posing as gardeners or landscape workers, police said. They were believed to be driving late model American minivans and SUVs.

U.S. & World

Michigan Dec 3

Michigan Parents Found in Building; Bond Set at $500K Apiece

CNN 8 hours ago

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo for Role in Brother's Scandal: ‘Additional Information Has Come to Light'

Police also released two photos from surveillance cameras showing a suspect wearing a wide-brimmed hat and reflective vest.

Ponegalek warned residents to watch for unfamiliar people who appear to be gardeners or delivery workers and knock on doors asking for someone by name who does not live there.

“Be aware of vehicles that pull in right after residents have entered the security gates,” Ponegalek added. “If something or someone causes you to believe criminal activity has or is about to take place, call 911.”

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TorranceAsian Americansburglaries
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us