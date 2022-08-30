Bell Gardens

Burglar Pries Open Window With Crucifix and Steals School's Field Trip Money

At least three break-ins have been reported at St. Gertrude's Catholic primary school in Bell Gardens. An Aug. 19 intruder was seen on camera climbing through a window.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man who appeared to be carrying a crucifix broke into a Bell Gardens Catholic school and stole thousands of dollars in cash, police said Monday.

The man seen on security camera video Aug. 19 used the crucifix to pry open a window at St. Gertrude's Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to Bell Gardens police. After climbing through the window, he placed the crucifix on a desk before searching what appeared to be an office for money.

Police said it might not be the man's only break-in at the school. The school has been burglarized at least three times, possibly by the same intruder, police said.

The thief, who has tattoos on his right arm, took $4,800 during one of the burglaries.

A burglar holding a crucifix in his right hand climbs through a window at a school in Bell Gardens.

The money was intended for a school field trip.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 562-806-7613.

