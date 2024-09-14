Food & Drink

Burger King is giving out free cheeseburgers, offering more deals in September

Here’s how to score a week full of deals.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Burger King
Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

One burger chain is turning a single-day holiday into a week-long celebration. 

Sept. 18 marks National Cheeseburger Day, where people far and wide will enjoy a melty bit of beefy goodness. 

Burger King will be offering members of its loyalty program, Royal Perks, a free cheeseburger deal to celebrate the occasion. While the deal is happening on the holiday itself, the chain is also launching a full week of other yummy freebies that are all valid with a purchase of $1 or more:

  • Sept. 16: Customers can score a free Whopper Jr.
  • Sept. 17: Poultry fans can secure a free Original Chicken Sandwich
  • Sept. 18: On National Cheeseburger Day, burger lovers can get a free flame-grilled cheeseburger
  • Sept. 19: Customers can score a free four-piece Mozzarella Fries
  • Sept. 20: Early birds can get a free Croissan’wich
  • Sept. 21: Customers can enjoy a free four-piece Chicken Fries
  • Sept. 22: Quench your thirst for freebies with a free, soft drink (any size)
Additionally, Burger King is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 by offering Royal Perks members a $1 hot coffee (in any size) all day long.

Burger King is clearly a fan of giving out free Whoppers and other bunderful deals — it shared the goods the chain’s 70th birthday in May as well as for the solar eclipse in April.

In an Aug. 8 Q4 earnings call, executives at the chain announced its $5 Your Way Meal had been so profitable that they chose to extended it through October.

