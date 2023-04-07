Firefighters Responding to Blaze Discover Underground Bunker in San Jose

An underground bunker and tunnel system used by unhoused people was discovered Friday morning by San Jose firefighters responding to a blaze.

The bunker, which contains multiple tunnels, is located in the area of southbound Interstate 880 and Coleman Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke billowing out from underneath the ground and discovered it was coming from an underground shelter with multiple entrances.

San Jose Fire Department Battalion Chief Darren Wallace said the 100 foot by 100 foot bunker also had multiple cooking appliances and fuel tanks inside of it.

The bunker complex eventually collapsed with the fire still going.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Firefighters said there did not appear to be anyone inside and were not sure how many people lived in the bunker. No injuries were reported.

The underground shelter is on Caltrans property and crews will wait for the agency to dig it all up.

Advocates for the unhoused point out there are now a lot of elaborate makeshift shelters being propped up under overpasses, empty lots and along creeks.

A large bunker filled with stolen goods and weapons was discovered last July along Coyote Creek in San Jose.

"It speaks to desperation - that's the bottom line," CHAMS Deliverance Ministry Pastor Scott Wagers said.