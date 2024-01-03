Bundle up: Mammoth Mountain's 2024 is off to a snowy start

What to Know Mammoth Mountain received 15 inches of snow, as of the morning of Jan. 3, from the latest storm; more might be on the way "later in the week"

There are 113 trails open at the Sierra Nevada resort, and 16 lifts, at the moment

Big Bear Mountain Resort also experienced its "first significant snowfall of the season"

JANUARY'S WINTRY REPUTATION? It's for sure very, very real. Simply speak the first month of the year and listeners within earshot may quickly cross their arms, pull up their collar, and go in search of some sort of snuggly throw blanket, a cozy square to fend off the frost. And there are few places in California that go completely cold like Mammoth Mountain, the spectacular Sierra ski spot that hums with activity for several months, from fall to spring (and sometimes summer, too). And upping the icy air of spectacularness around the scenic area? Fresh snowfall, and quite a bit of it: Some 15 inches had fallen by the morning of Jan. 3, 2024.

SKIERS, REJOICE: It's a welcome sight, a good heaping helping of snow, during a drier season, and even more snow could sweep in "later in the week." Down south, the story was also snow-strong: Big Bear Mountain Resort got an impressive amount of parka-ready precipitation. Pull on your own warm parka now and scroll through some of the latest snapshots from Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear, where cars, peaks, houses, and trees are well-frosted and winter-tastic.

Big Bear is feeling the frosty love. (photo: Lee Stockwell/Big Bear Mountain Resort)

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Clearing the roads around Mammoth Lakes. (photo: Samantha Lindberg/Visit Mammoth)

A picture-perfect cabin peeks out from the trees in Mammoth. (photo: Samantha Lindberg/Visit Mammoth)